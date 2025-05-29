WhatsApp working on 'Logout Option' for main devices: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature, which will offer users more flexibility while using the messaging platform.
A teardown of the latest WhatsApp beta release for Android smartphones reveals that the messaging service could soon allow users to log out of their account, even on their primary device.
WhatsApp testing ‘Logout Option’ on primary devices
A new Logout option was spotted by Android Authority and AssembleDebug, during a teardown of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.17.37.
As per the publication, it is said to be found under Settings > Account.
How the ‘Logout Option’ works
The new logout option offers users three options:
1. Erase all Data & preferences.
2. Keep all Data & preferences.
3. Cancel.
To note, selecting the first option will delete all the chats from a user's device, while the second option keeps them around in case the user logs in again.
If users select the Keep all Data & preferences option, WhatsApp will log them out of their account, but keep their chats, files, and other media on the phone.
Users can immediately access all of their content as soon as log in again.
With this feature, the platform aims to provide an advanced experience to users.
However, it is worth noting that WhatsApp has yet to make any official announcement about the launch of the new logout button, but it is first expected to be available to beta testers.