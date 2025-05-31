US measles approaches 1,100 cases as Colorado reports new outbreak

With the ongoing measles outbreak in the US, the case tally has reached a surprising number of 1,088, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over a few months ago, Texas, which experienced the nation's largest outbreak, has now reported 10 more cases this week, with the case tally reaching 738.
The state health department announced that Colorado has reported up to seven measles cases in 2025, one of which is an outbreak involving up to three individuals with related infections.
These three cases are said to have stemmed from an international flight, which arrived at Denver International Airport in mid-May with an unvaccinated child less than five years old, an adult, and an international traveller.
Cities currently reporting a Measles outbreak
The ongoing measles outbreak which started in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas, have reported deaths from severe complications due to the highly contagious virus.
According to the CDC, several states, including Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas are currently experiencing the measles outbreak.
Other cities including Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington have also reported Measles cases.