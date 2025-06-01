World

Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title

Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand made history after winning the 2025 Miss World crown.

Chuangsri topped a field of 108 contestants in the contest held in India's southern Hyderabad city. Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was the first runner-up in the competition.

Chuangsri received her crown from last year's winner Krystyna Pyszková.

The competition's final rankings saw Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia as the first runner-up, Maja Klajda of Poland as the second runner-up, and Aurelie Joachim of Martinique as the third runner-up.

At just 21 years old, Suchata hails from a family with deep roots in the hotel industry in Phuket province. Despite not being of mixed heritage like many previous Thai beauty queens, she is fluent in English, having attended international schools from an early age.

In addition, she is proficient in Chinese, having graduated from Triam Udom Suksa School in Bangkok with a specialisation in the Chinese language.

Currently, Suchata is pursuing a degree in International Relations at Thammasat University’s esteemed Faculty of Political Science. She harbours aspirations of becoming a diplomat in the future, a career goal that perfectly complements her new role as a global ambassador for Thailand.

The 72nd Miss World beauty pageant was hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. India hosted the beauty competition last year as well.

India's Nandini Gupta exited after making it to the final 20.

