French Open 2025: Svitolina advances to quarter-finals with victory over Jasmine Paolini

Elina Svitolina defeated last year's finalist Jasmine Paolini with scores of 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) and 6-1

Elina Svitolina made a strong comeback and reached the French Open quarter-finals by defeating last year's finalist Jasmine Paolini.

The player defeated the higher-ranked Italian player with scores of 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) and 6-1.

Paolini and Svitolina both broke each other's serve but Paolini won the first set 6-4 with a strong forehand.

In the second set, both players had difficulty holding their serves but Svitolina saved them and pushed the set into a tie-break.

Svitolina, who reached the quarter-finals at the French Open for the fifth time then saved another match point in tie break and won the set.

In the final set, Svitolina played exceptionally well by hitting ten winning shots and eventually won the match.

Elina Svitolina expresses excitement after hard-earned win:

After winning the match, Svitolina expressed her excitement, "I still cannot believe this match finished my way. I still feel my head is in the match and in a big battle," as per BBC Sports.

The 30-year-old further added, "It was a really difficult match, Jasmine was playing really well. It was tough for me but I'm happy I stayed composed, fought until the very last point and here I am in the next round."

What's next for Elina Svitolina?

Svitolina will now face either the defending champion Iga Swiatek or the 12th seed Elena Rybakina in the next match.

