Here's what nutritionists say about following a balanced diet

A balanced diet is not about restricting yourself from a variety of food products but it emphasises nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
It only limits processed foods and extra sugars, strengthens immunity, supports hydration, and promotes overall health.
Backed by science, this innovative approach assists in maintaining energy, managing weight and preventing chronic diseases such as cardiac disorders, diabetes, obesity, and more.
Nutritionist recommends a nutrient-rich diet for a healthy life
Speaking to Daily Jang, Certified dietician and nutritionist in Pakistan Rida Zehra stated, “ A balanced diet includes a variety of nutrient-dense food including whole grains, brown rice, a lot of colourful vegetables and fruits, lean meat , chicken fish and also dairy products for your overall well being. “
Healthy eating is when you include nutritious food in your diet and when your diet is balanced with nutrients which are essential for our life.
Rida further suggested a nutritious meal plan for a healthy individual to support your health.
- Half of your plate is filled with fruits and vegetables
- 1/4 of your plate is filled with whole grains, or brown rice
- 1/4 of your plate is filled with protein like chicken , legumes , fish ,beans milk , yoghurt , cheese
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated
- use oil in moderation it's better to use olive oil or canola oil