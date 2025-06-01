Sci-Tech

Apple will add rich text and web view support in SwiftUI at WWDC 2025: Report

Apple will reportedly include a built-in rich text editor and an easy solution to integrate web views in SwiftUI

After a long time, Apple has now finally addressed two highly anticipated shortcomings in SwiftUI – Apple's app-building tool used across iPhones, iPads, Macs, etc.

In an effort to promote a cutting-edge, faster, and cross-platform way for developers, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been pitching SwiftUI as the future of Apple app developer.

However, multiple noticeably absent features have kept many from seeing the unique capabilities of SwiftUI.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is set to include a built-in rich text editor and an easy solution to integrate web views in SwiftUI.

Both products are expected to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June, Apple’s yearly developers event.

Currently, the problem of a developer using SwiftUI is only to support rich text input, text like you failed to find notes or messaging apps, italic, bold, or underlined.

SwiftUI has offered display-side formatting but no editing capabilities. As a result, developers have usually depended on UIKit components or third-party hacks as inefficient solutions.

Another issue is regarding web view support. Currently, the SwiftUI apps are unable to display basic web content without additional steps.

