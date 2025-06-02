World

Colorado rally attack: 6 injured after man sets people ablaze

FBI calls fire attack on a rally for Israeli hostages in Colorado a ‘suspected act of terrorism’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Colorado rally attack: 6 injure after man sets people ablaze
Colorado rally attack: 6 injure after man sets people ablaze

Six peoplewere injured after a man in Colorado set people on fire" during a pro-Israel rally.

According to BBC, as per officials, six people with ages ranging from 67 to 88 suffered burns at the Pearl Street Mall, a popular outdoor space in Boulder, after a man threw Molotov cocktails and used a makeshift flamethrower on people gathered in support of Israeli hostages.

'Act of terrorism'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has called the fire attack with flamethrowers, Molotov cocktails and other inflammatory devices a “suspected act of terrorism.”

In the videos circulating on social media, a shirtless man could be seen screaming at the people holding Molotov cocktails in each hand while getting arrested.

The suspect is identified as a 45-year-old man named Mohamed Sabry Soliman.

Head of the FBI's Denver office, Mark Michalek, said that witnesses told the police that the suspect used a "makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into the crowd.”

“It is clear that this is a targeted act of violence, and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism. Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country," he added.

Furthermore, the White House has described Soliman as an "illegal alien" who got a work permit under the Biden administration despite overstaying a tourist visa.

Northern lights to illuminate night skies in several US states on Sunday
Northern lights to illuminate night skies in several US states on Sunday
Aurora Borealis to be visible from several US' states amid the powerful ongoing geomagnetic storm
John Brenkus: 'Sports Science' pioneer, passes away at 54
John Brenkus: 'Sports Science' pioneer, passes away at 54
6-time Emmy Award-winning show ‘Sport Science’ host John Brenkus died at 54
Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories
Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories
Former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer last month
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation
Biden was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
The doctor warned that Laila Soueif, a 69-year-old woman is at serious risk of sudden death
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US
Hot and dry weather is expected in the next few days which may make the situation even more worse
Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
This island is so dangerous that the government has completely banned people from visiting it
PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG Champions League celebrations turn deadly after two killed and hundreds injured
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll rises to 7 as train derails
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll rises to 7 as train derails
Two bridges in Russian regions bordering Ukraine collapsed, injuring at least 30
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history with first-ever Miss World crown for the country
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Donald Trump withdraws Elon Musk’s ally Jared Isaacman's nomination to lead NASA ahead of vote
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
The heavy floodwaters damaged roads and bridges and covered buildings almost entirely underwater