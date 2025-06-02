Colorado rally attack: 6 injured after man sets people ablaze

Six peoplewere injured after a man in Colorado set people on fire" during a pro-Israel rally.
According to BBC, as per officials, six people with ages ranging from 67 to 88 suffered burns at the Pearl Street Mall, a popular outdoor space in Boulder, after a man threw Molotov cocktails and used a makeshift flamethrower on people gathered in support of Israeli hostages.
'Act of terrorism'
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has called the fire attack with flamethrowers, Molotov cocktails and other inflammatory devices a “suspected act of terrorism.”
In the videos circulating on social media, a shirtless man could be seen screaming at the people holding Molotov cocktails in each hand while getting arrested.
The suspect is identified as a 45-year-old man named Mohamed Sabry Soliman.
Head of the FBI's Denver office, Mark Michalek, said that witnesses told the police that the suspect used a "makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into the crowd.”
“It is clear that this is a targeted act of violence, and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism. Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country," he added.
Furthermore, the White House has described Soliman as an "illegal alien" who got a work permit under the Biden administration despite overstaying a tourist visa.