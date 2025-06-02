John Brenkus: 'Sports Science' pioneer, passes away at 54

Sports Science pioneer and host John Brenkus died at the age of 54.
According to Yahoo Sports, Brenkus announced the death of the founder and host of the six-time Emmy Awards winning show Sports Science on Sunday night.
Cause of John Brenkus’ death:
Taking to social media, his family stated, “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away. John, co-founder of BAsE PRoductions, founder of Brinx.TV and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning “Sport Science,” had been battling depression.”
“John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help,” it added.
The popular show Sports Science first debuted on Fox Sports in 2007 after a few years, it moved to ESPN, which eventually purchased the brand from Brenkus.
The 54-year-old hosted more than 1,800 segments of the famous show. Brenkus, in recent years, brought back the show on his own platform.
Sports media pay tribute to Brenkus
Following the announcement from the family, the sports media world paid tribute to Brenkus on social media.
American football quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote, “Prayers up for John Brenkus and his family. The man who gave us the Emmy-winning Sports Science lost his battle with depression at the age of 53.”
Matthew Berry expressed, “I'm so incredibly sad to learn of the passing of John Brenkus. I did an episode of Sport Science back in the day, and we remained friends. The ultimate professional, he was kind, encouraging, smart and inventive. This is awful. RIP John Brenkus.”
Notably, Brenkus was vocal about his depression battle. During an interview with Wiley, he revealed that he once tried to attempt suicide, but his dog saved him.