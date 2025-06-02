World

China slams US for 'severely' violating trade truce

China vows to take strong measures against US for seriously undermining the trade deal

China claimed that the United States has "severely violated" a 90-day trade truce.

According to BBC, China blamed US for violating the trade deal between the two biggest economies in the world and warned to take a serious measure in order to defend its interests.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce accused America of "seriously undermining" the agreement finalised during talks in Geneva last month, during which both of the economic powers agreed to lower tariffs on goods imported from each other.

The statement said, “The United States has been unilaterally provoking new economic and trade frictions, exacerbating the uncertainty and instability of bilateral economic and trade relations.”

“If the United States insists on its own way and continues to undermine China’s interests, China will continue to take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” it added.

The spokesperson of the ministry further added that the actions have also severely breached the consensus reached between US President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping during the January phone call.

This came after US president, without revealing any details, accused China of saying that it had “totally violated its agreement with us.”

However, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later said that China is not removing non-tariff barriers which were decided in the agreement.

What is the trade truce between US and China?

Following talks in Geneva, the US and China agreed last month on a 90-day trade truce. Under the agreement US lowered tariffs imposed on goods from China from 145% to 30% while China dropped its retaliatory tariffs on US goods from 125% to 10%.

