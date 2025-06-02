How Poland's presidential vote can affect country’s ties with EU?

Poland has elected a right-wing historian Karol Nawrocki as it's new president.
According to the state electoral commission (PKW), the President Donald Trump-backed candidate secured 50.9% of the votes.
As Poland's new president, Karol is likely to continue to use his power of veto to block Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-EU programme.
The election outcome will also most likely boost supporters of Law and Justice (PiS), the conservative opposition party that lost power 18 months ago.
Along with that, it will give them hope to win the 2027 elections against Tusk's coalition.
Being known as the conservative politician, Karol supports traditional Catholic and family values and is a strong supporter of Polish sovereignty within the European Union.
Although he has shown continued support for Ukraine, he has said he does not want to see the county joining NATO and the EU amid the Russian's aggression.
The 42-year-old politician is set to take the office on August 6, 2025 and is expected to reshape Poland's domestic and foreign policy.
Karol Nawrocki presidency and the US
Furthermore, under Karol Nawrocki' presidency, Poland could have relatively closer ties with the President Donald Trump's administration than the Europe.
Notably, Trump welcomed Karol to the White House a month ago and his administration made clear in other ways that he was it's preferred candidate.