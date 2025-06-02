UK warned of extreme summer heat after warmest spring on record

The UK experienced unusually warm, dry and sunny weather from March to May, more than in any other spring since records began in 1884.
The average temperature during these months was 9.5C which is 1.4C higher than the typical long-term average.
It was also the driest spring the country has ever seen in over 50 years, with only 128.2 mm of rain which is 40% less rain than usual, as per MailUK.
Meanwhile, the sea water around the UK became unusually hot during April and May with water temperatures rises up to 4C higher than normal which scientist called "unprecedented."
Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said in a statement, "The UK's climate continues to change. What's particularly notable about spring 2025 is the combination of record warmth and sunshine, alongside very low rainfall."
"This spring shows some of the changes we're seeing in our weather patterns with more extreme conditions including prolonged dry, sunny weather, becoming more frequent," she added.
Additionally, this spring was also the sunniest ever recorded in the UK, with around 630 hours of sunshine between March and May.
While in the previous year, the UK had just 377 hours of sunshine during the spring.
UK braces for scorching summer as heatwave risk rises:
The UK is expected to continue facing unusually hot conditions with the Met Office saying there is a higher than normal chance of a hot summer this year which includes a greater risk of heatwaves.