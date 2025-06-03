Tekken 8 new update brings fixes, balance adjustments: What’s inside

Developer Bandai Namco has officially launched a new update for the well-known game, Tekken 8.
The developer company revealed on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, that a new update, Version 2.02, provides several balancing adjustments to Tekken 8.
Preceding the recent balance adjustment, Tekken 8 received a new update for May 2025, implementing additional Season 2 fixes alongside character balancing and new content, such as the Tekken Ghost Showdown mode and the Cyber Phantom cosmetic pack.
Tekken 8 releases new update 'Version 2.02'
Notably, the new balancing policy packs a punch, but some players highlighted issues with one licensed character.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bandai Namco posted Version 2.02’s patch notes, which included several balancing adjustments.
Within the new shared policy, changes included an adjustment to Heat Time consumption for certain moves, particularly focusing on “high guard-crush potential moves,” and a tracking adjustment for Heat Smash.
With new update, Tekken 8 contains changes for Alisa, Anna, Asuka, Azucena, Bryan, Claudio, Devil Jin, Dragunov, Eddy, Feng, Hwoarang, Jack-8, Jin, Kazuya, Kuma/Panda, Lars, Law, Lee, Leroy, Lili, Paul, Reina, Shaheen, Steve, Victor, Xiaoyu, Yoshimitsu and Zafina.
In addition, the update highlighted new additions to the Tekken Shop, the new Action Feedback feature in Ghost vs Ghost, Rank Point adjustments in Ranked Match, and many more.
Tekken 8 revealed the next DLC character recently, as well as highlighting what changes would be arriving in a future update.