New sugar-based test detects snake venoms, study

Researchers discovered a rapid test for snake venom which change their colour after binding to venom

Recent research revealed that synthetic sugars could be an efficient way to identify the kind of snake venom has threatened an individual’s life.

According to research published in ACS Biomacromolecules, Scientists have already found a way to use these sugars to identify the venom of the Western Diamondback Rattlesnake.

Senior researcher Alex Baker, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Warwick in the UK stated, “Snake venoms are complex and detecting the toxins at work is challenging but essential to save lives,”

Baker continued that the new test “lays the foundations for the rapid and cheap detection of snakebite beyond antibody-based techniques, potentially improving patient outcomes.”

Nearly 50 individuals are bitten by a snake every five minutes across the globe. Out of these 50 people, up to four suffer from permanent disability and one will die.

Maximum tests use antibodies for accurate identification of snake venom; however, they are extravagant, slow and inconsistent, researchers said.

How does the Western Diamondback Rattlesnake work to detect the type of snake venom?

Researchers mentioned that some snake venoms such as the Western Diamondback Rattlesnake efficiently work by binding to glycans, specific sugar molecules that are discovered on the surface of different kinds of human cells.

Researchers discovered a rapid test for snake venom by attaching synthetic sugars to gold nanoparticles, which change their colour after binding to venom.

The test can distinguish between different venoms, like rattlesnake vs. Indian cobra, depending on sugar-binding properties.

In addition, it can be customised to identify several snake toxins by changing the synthetic sugars.

