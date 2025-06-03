Health

Caffeinated coffee linked to a stronger, and longer life, study

Study also revealed that even small glass of soda on a daily basis– was found to reduce the odds of healthy ageing by up to 26%

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Caffeinated coffee linked to a stronger, and longer life, study
Caffeinated coffee linked to a stronger, and longer life, study

A recent research found that women who frequently drink caffeinated coffee in midlife are expected to spend 70 years of their lives without contracting 11 major chronic diseases.

Researchers assessed data from nearly 50,000 women who filled out food questionnaires and were followed for up to 30 years.

Researchers analysed the impact of coffee, decaffeinated coffee, tea and cola on healthy ageing, which was defined as living to 70 or more, strengthening mental health, and maintaining overall health with no symptoms of cognitive decline.

Results indicated that up to 3,700 participants met all the requirements to be considered healthy agers by consuming caffeinated coffee.

In midlife, they have had an average of 315mg of caffeine per day. Notably, every extra cup was linked to even higher odds of your well-being even decades later.

However, decaffeinated coffee and tea showed no significant advantages. Even a small glass of soda on a daily basis– was found to reduce the odds of healthy ageing by up to 26%.

The researchers concluded, “Moderate coffee intake may offer some protective benefits when combined with other healthy behaviours such as regular exercise, a healthy diet and avoiding smoking.”

Consuming caffeinated coffee is an essential way to maintain your overall health, as it significantly contributes to a healthier, stronger variant of yourself in the years to come. 

Americans traveling abroad must receive Measles vaccines first, CDC says
Americans traveling abroad must receive Measles vaccines first, CDC says
CDC data indicated that more than 1,000 measles cases have been reported across the country
FDA announces recall for 'deadly' tomatoes in southern states due to Salmonella
FDA announces recall for 'deadly' tomatoes in southern states due to Salmonella
No illnesses had been reported when the tomatoes recall was announced
12 facts about living with diabetes
12 facts about living with diabetes
Major takeaways about living with diabetes now unearthed
Bread's type linked to deadly colon cancer: Study finds shocking facts
Bread's type linked to deadly colon cancer: Study finds shocking facts
Colon cancer can cause change in bowel habits and results in rectal bleeding abdominal pain and fatigue
Here's what nutritionists say about following a balanced diet
Here's what nutritionists say about following a balanced diet
Balanced diet limits processed foods and extra sugars, strengthens immunity supports hydration, and promotes overall health
UK bans single-use disposable vape to protect environment
UK bans single-use disposable vape to protect environment
The ban is in effect from Sunday, means that shops and businesses will no longer be allowed to stock and sell disposable vapes
Here's why your body needs ginger: Key health benefits
Here's why your body needs ginger: Key health benefits
Ginger assists in minimising oxidative stress, resulting from having too many free radicals in the body.
GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study
GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study
Results indicated that GLP-1 receptor agonists were linked to a reduced risk of developing 14 kinds of cancer
Dementia linked to chronic cardiac, metabolic disorders, study
Dementia linked to chronic cardiac, metabolic disorders, study
Researchers reported the weakest association between high cholesterol and dementia
US measles approaches 1,100 cases as Colorado reports new outbreak
US measles approaches 1,100 cases as Colorado reports new outbreak
Colorado reports seven measles cases in 2025, one of which is an outbreak involving up to three individuals
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study
Researchers reported that 1 in 7 suffers from severe disabilities that interfere with their everyday lives
Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Liver damage symptoms include fatigue, fever, nausea, and abdominal pain