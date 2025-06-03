A recent research found that women who frequently drink caffeinated coffee in midlife are expected to spend 70 years of their lives without contracting 11 major chronic diseases.
Researchers assessed data from nearly 50,000 women who filled out food questionnaires and were followed for up to 30 years.
Researchers analysed the impact of coffee, decaffeinated coffee, tea and cola on healthy ageing, which was defined as living to 70 or more, strengthening mental health, and maintaining overall health with no symptoms of cognitive decline.
Results indicated that up to 3,700 participants met all the requirements to be considered healthy agers by consuming caffeinated coffee.
In midlife, they have had an average of 315mg of caffeine per day. Notably, every extra cup was linked to even higher odds of your well-being even decades later.
However, decaffeinated coffee and tea showed no significant advantages. Even a small glass of soda on a daily basis– was found to reduce the odds of healthy ageing by up to 26%.
The researchers concluded, “Moderate coffee intake may offer some protective benefits when combined with other healthy behaviours such as regular exercise, a healthy diet and avoiding smoking.”
Consuming caffeinated coffee is an essential way to maintain your overall health, as it significantly contributes to a healthier, stronger variant of yourself in the years to come.