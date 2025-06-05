Organic Ground Beef Sold at Whole Foods recalled over E. Coli risk

Federal officials have issued a warning that several packages of organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods stores worldwide may be contaminated with E.Coli.
The U.S. The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) declared a health emergency on Wednesday, April 4, 2025, about one-pound packages of “ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT.”
According to CBS News, the affected beef was produced between May 22-23, 2025, and consists of “Use or Freeze By 06-19-25” or “Use or Freeze By 06-20-25” displayed on the label. The packaging further includes the establishment number “EST. 4027” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Officials have recommended avoiding eating this product, stating, "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
The ground beef was sold at Whole Foods Market and was being distributed in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.
However, organisations have not reported any illness yet, but the FSIS has cautioned because E. coli is a "potentially deadly bacterium" that may lead to severe complications.
Children under the age of 5 and elderly individuals are prone to this disease. Its symptoms include bruising, pallor and decreased urine output.
People who are experiencing any of these symptoms are urged to seek medical assistance immediately to avoid any complications.