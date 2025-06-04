Health

Pro-inflammatory foods linked to increased risk of death in colon cancer patients

Colon cancer patients who consumed the most pro-inflammatory foods reported an 87% higher risk of death

Colon cancer patients who consumed the most pro-inflammatory foods reported an 87% higher risk of death than those who ate the least.

These foods are likely to cause an inflammatory response, including swelling or irritation in the body. Over time, this kind of chronic inflammation is associated with several diseases such as cancer, according to The Independent of London.

“One of the most common questions that patients ask is what they should do after treatment to maximally reduce their risk of cancer recurrence and improve survival,” said lead author Dr. Sara Char, a clinical fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

“These findings add to the published literature about the importance of dietary patterns and physical activity in outcomes of patients with colorectal cancer,” Dr Sara added.

Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

How proinflammatory food is linked to risk of death in colon cancer patients?

Researchers discovered that patients whose diets promoted inflammation were at higher chances of dying during the study period.

The anti-inflammatory drug celecoxib, which was consumed by some participants, did not appear to modify the association between diet and survival.

However, physical activity showed a difference. Patients who performed more exercise had the best results.

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to injury. However, too much, especially over time, may lead to disease.

Inflammation can assist cancer growth, but anti-inflammatory medications may prevent its recurrence. Inflammatory foods such as white bread, sugary drinks, fried foods, processed meats, and alcohol.

Doctors highlighted the significance of adopting an anti-inflammatory lifestyle over depending on certain foods. Colon cancer affects up to 150,000 Americans per year and is considered the second-leading cause of cancer deaths.

