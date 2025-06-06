Teens in America are now consuming Wegovy for weight loss

A recent report suggested that more American teenagers now use the weight-loss drug Wegovy.
However, experts stated that its access is still limited, and stressed the need for more research on its long-term safety, as reported by NBC News.
According to Truveta, a health data company, Wegovy prescriptions surged by 50% in teens in 2024. The drug was prescribed to 14.8 of every 100,000 teenagers.
In 2022, Wegovy was approved for kids 12 and elderly individuals who struggle with obesity. However, the rates surged to 17.3 prescriptions per 100,000 teens in 2025.
A Truveta review of 1.3 million teen health records found increased use but highlighted access barriers, such as limited insurance coverage and family concerns.
Most US teens are using Wegovy for weight loss as doctors and families accept the treatment. However, a small amount of the eight million teens (23% of those aged 12–19) suffering from obesity.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises GLP-1 drugs for teens 12+ with obesity. At a few clinics, up to 25% of teens use them, with patients losing 15–30 pounds every year.
Drug manufacturers such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly maintain their medications are safe for teens.