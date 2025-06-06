Sports

Will Isack Hadjar replace Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull?

F1 rookie driver Isack Hadjar has been ranked 9th so far for the championship with total of 21 points

  by Web Desk
  • |
Isack Hadjar, the Racing Bull F1 driver, has emerged as the standout rookie in the 2025 season, which has raised question about his future in the sports.

The French driver has been particularly impressive over a single lap, reaching Q3 on five occasions, which is the second-best record of any driver outside the top four teams.

Although, Isack has scored points in two of his first six weekends, he had made an impression on Red Bull boss Helmut Marko.

Isack Hadjar future in Red Bull

The 20-year-old first teammate Yuki Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull after the first two rounds of F1 2025 season, however things are not looking up for the Japanese driver.

Given the points gap between Yuki and his now-teammate, Max Verstappen, speculations about Isack replacing Yuki at the Red Bull garage are abuzz.

However, senior figures of the team are not looking forward to another driver switch mid-season.

Following the Spanish GP, Helmut defended Yuki – where he qualified last and finished 13th, pointing out that the car was to blame after the big Imola crash.

According to Motorsport Italy, Helmut might take a more careful approach for Isack, allowing him to grow instead of inflicting any sudden changes.

Along with that the report also revealed, that in the event where Max might face a race ban, Red Bull will turn to their reserve driver Ayumu Iwasa, in a move to "protect" Isack.

