Andrew Tate caught driving recklessly again amid multiple legal battles 

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was caught driving at 196 km/h (121 mph) on Saturday, June 7, in a zone where the speed limit was only 50km/h in Romania.
As a result, he was fined with £310 ($420) and at the same time police took away his driving licence for 120 days, as per BBC.
Local police said that driving too fast is still one of the main reasons people die in car accidents in Romania.
This is not the first time he has been caught for speeding as he has been caught many time before for driving too fast.
In April 2021, Andrew was stopped by police near Bucharest for allegedly driving too fast in a Porsche while a year earlier, he was fined for speeding in Germany.
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan face multiple criminal charges across countries:
Andrew and his brother Tristan are currently facing serious criminal charges in Romania including rape and human trafficking.
Not only this, they also face separate accusations in the UK and US but both deny any wrongdoing.
While their legal cases are still ongoing, they are allowed to travel both within Romania and to other countries but they must follow certain rules set by the court.
Andrew and his brother are also being sued in a separate civil case by four women who say they were forced into sex work.
While, in a separate case in the US, an ex-girlfriend of Andrew is suing him of sexual assault.