Cadbury says goodbye to fan-favourite chocolate after five years

Cadbury has stopped selling its popular product which many fans loved for their rich dark chocolate

It's bad news for Cadbury fans because the company has stopped making a popular chocolate product that was introduced about five years ago.

Cadbury has stopped selling its popular Bournville dark chocolate fingers which many fans loved for their rich dark chocolate and crunchy biscuits.

The original Bournville fingers were very popular because they offered a less sweet option for people compared to regular milk or white chocolate.

As it was less sweet and dairy-free, they were loved by vegans and people with lactose intolerance.

But in 2022, Cadbury changed the recipe and added skimmed milk powder and after that chocolate was no longer vegan-friendly which really upset some customers at that time.

After the recipe change, the sales of the product dropped significantly which led the company to decide to discontinue it.

A spokesperson for Mondelēz International, Cadbury's parent company, said in a statement, noting, "Our Cadbury Bournville Fingers were discontinued this year. However we still have plenty of other delicious products for consumers to enjoy, such as our Cadbury Bournville Giant Dark Buttons and our classic Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Fingers," as per ExpressUK.

Customers reaction after product discontinuation:

However, some people are still upset because they liked the new changed flavour more.

One customer wrote on Asda, "I used to enjoy the regular chocolate fingers but since I’ve tried these I’m a convert! They are soo delicious."

While another fan wrote on Amazon, "Finger biscuits covered in dark chocolate, usually I don't like Cadbury Milk chocolate as too sweet for me but these biscuits I enjoyed."

