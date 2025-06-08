World

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe faces assassination attempt

Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot thrice during a campaign event in Colombia's capital Bogotá

Miguel Uribe Turbay, the Colombian presidential candidate has been shot in Bogotá during his campaign event.

The senator, who is running for the presidency in 2026, is a member of the opposition conservative Democratic Centre party founded by the former president Alvaro Uribe.

According to the party's official statement, Miguel was hosting a campaign event in a public park in Fontibon neighbourhood in the capital on Saturday when he was shot.

Paramedics at the scene revealed that the 39-year-old senator was shot twice in head and one time in his knee.

The defence minister, Pedro Sánchez, said a suspect had been arrested in the shooting while authorities are investigating if others were also involved.

Miguel's wife, Maria Claudia Tarazone called on the nation to pray for his survival, sharing, "Miguel is currently fighting for his life. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are treating him."

The president, Gustavo Petro expressed his sympathies with the senator's family as he noted in a social media post, "I don't know how to ease your pain. It is the pain of a mother lost, and of a homeland."

About Miguel Uribe's family

Miguel is from a well-known family, who have close links to the Colombia's liberal party.

His father was a union leader and a businessman, while his mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was kidnapped in 1990 by an armed group under the command of the late cartel leader Pablo Escobar and was killed during a rescue operation.

