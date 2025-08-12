US steel plant explosion kills one, injures 10 in Pennsylvania 

Home / World

US Steel Clairton Coke Works has received constant backlash over pollution concerns in the area

A deadly explosion at the US Steel Clairton plant outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, killed one person, leaving 10 injured.

On Monday, August 11, the officials confirmed the death and shared that they have located one of the two people who were missing and are still searching the scenes for the last unaccounted person.

The Allegheny County police department admitted that the cause of the explosion has not been identified. The officials issued a request for locals to keep their windows closed amid the thick smoke.

Governor Josh Shapiro posted on social media that the state's emergency management services and police had been deployed to the plant.

The plant is a major producer of coke, a coal-based fuel used in the production of steel and employs about 1,300 workers.

David B Burritt, President and CEO of US Steel, said in a statement that the company was "working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident."

Moreover, recently Clairton Coke Works has faced never-ending criticism due to pollution concerns throughout its history and has had to pay millions of dollars in fines, penalties, and settlements.

The plant's owner, US Steel, was fined nearly $2 million last year by the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for processing and equipment issues with its coking ovens.

In 2023, it was also fined $2.2 million for exceeding Pennsylvania's standards on hydrogen sulphide emissions from the Clairton plant. They were ordered to provide officials with a plan to comply with state standards.

