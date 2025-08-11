Tropical Storm Erin set to become Atlantic season’s first hurricane this week

Home / World

Tropical Storm Erin is the fifth storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with sustained winds of 45 mph

Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to strengthen into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season by Wednesday.

As per multiple reports, it also has the potential to intensify into major Category 3 hurricane by the weekend.

Tropical Storm Erin formed on Monday morning just west of Africa’s Cabo Verde islands.

It is the fifth storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with sustained winds of 45 mph.

Erin is expected to pass between Bermuda and the US East Coast around August 19 to August 20.

Since the storm is still more than a week away, meteorologists in Bermuda and along the US East Coast are closely monitoring it.

Right now, it's too early to tell how dangerous it might be or if it will affect places like the Caribbean, Bermuda or the United States when it arrives.

So far in 2025, there have been four tropical storms named Andrea, Barry, Chantal and Dexter but no hurricanes yet

It’s common for the early season to be slow, and usually the first hurricane appears around August 11.

Last year by this time, there were already two hurricanes, Beryl and Debby and another one, Ernesto was about to form.

Forecasters predict that this year will have more than the usual number of tropical storms and hurricanes and more storms are likely to develop in the next few weeks.

