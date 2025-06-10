Apple WWDC 2025: Siri AI upgrade pushes back to 2026

At WWDC 2025, Apple announced a set of significant updates to its operating systems, including the new variant of iOS, called iOS 26, services, and software, such as a sleek new “Liquid Glass” interface.
However, the Cupertino-based tech giant was noticeably quiet on one highly anticipated feature, AI-powered Siri, which was initially launched at WWDC 2024.
Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, addressed the delay during his presentation, stating, “As we’ve shared, we’re continuing our work to deliver the features that make Siri even more personal. This work needed more time to reach our high-quality bar, and we look forward to sharing more about it in the coming year.”
Siri AI upgrade delayed till 2026
This means that the AI-powered, ‘more personalized’ Siri will not be available before 2026, marking a noticeable setback in an evolving AI realm dominated by major players such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.
Notably, the upgraded Siri was supposed to comprehend users' context, such as routines, communications, and more, while offering intuitive functionality across apps.
A report from Bloomberg previously suggested that an internal variant of the latest Siri was functional but unreliable, succeeding only about two-thirds of the time in performance tests.
Due to several quality concerns, Apple officially pushed back the release, stating the Siri update is likely to take longer than expected.