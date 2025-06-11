Unrest in Colombia: Explosions in southwest area claims at least seven lives

A wave of explosions hit southwest Colombia and claimed at least seven lives in an attack believed to be targeting the police forces.
According to the Colombian National Army, explosions occurred in the city of Cali and several towns in the departments of Cauca and Valle del Cauca.
Colombia's national police reported more than 20 "terrorist attacks" throughout the day, including firearm attacks, car bombings, and the launching of explosive devices.
At least two officers were among those killed, and some civilians, military personnel, and police were among the 28 people injured.
The army linked the attacks to the Estado Mayor Central, one of the factions of fighters that remain after the country's FARC rebels signed a peace agreement with the Colombian government.
Estado Mayor Central has not taken responsibility for the attack, and in a Tuesday statement, the group accused Colombia's government of breaking the peace deal and issued tips to civilians on avoiding the crossfire.
In the country's third-largest city, Cali, the mayor, Alejandro Eder, said three explosive devices were detonated on Tuesday.
Along with that, the defence ministry said military forces prevented six attacks and captured two people preparing explosives.
Notably, the attacks in downtown Cali were particularly significant, as they impacted the largest urban area in the south of the country and a major tourist and economic hub.
Presidential candidate Miguel Uribe's assassination attempt
The attacks come days after the attempted assassination of presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay in the capital city, Bogotá, during a campaign event.
Miguel was shot three times, and a 15-year-old was arrested on the scene at the time.
On Tuesday, June 10, the Attorney General's office said the teenager did not accept the charges levelled against him, including attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.