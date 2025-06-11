Barack, Michelle Obama share brand new family portrait on Sasha's 24th birthday

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have shared a rare new family photo to celebrate their younger daughter Sasha's birthday.
On Monday, the couple turned to their Instagram to share a new family photograph featuring all four family members – Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia and Sasha – with their arms around each other.
In the click, the president was dressed in a casual fit, with a white polo and grey slacks, while the women were slipped in sundresses.
Parents heartfelt birthday wish for Sasha
Barack paired the post with a sweet caption, "Happy birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I'll always be proud of you and will always be here for you."
Meanwhile, the mom-of-two penned a different note, which read, "Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can’t believe how quickly time has flown. I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Love you always!"
Since leaving the White House in 2017, Malia and Sasha have lived more private lives than their parents.
Although Malia has stepped into the film and TV world, which has required her to make some public appearances, Sasha has remained out of the spotlight.