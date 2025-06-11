World

Gavin Newsom delivers emotional speech against Trump's immigration crackdown

Protests triggered by immigration raids have escalated in LA as Trump deployed marines and National Guard

  • by Web Desk
  |
California Governor Gavin Newsom has delivered a devastating address against President Donald Trump's federalisation of the National Guard and use of Marines to quash the protests in LA.

On Tuesday, June 10, Newsom – a Democrat who is considered a potential 2028 presidential candidate – criticised Trump's immigration crackdown, days after the clashes between protesters and law enforcement began.

The 57-year-old governor noted, "This is about all of us. This is about you.California may be first, but it clearly will not end here.Other states are next."

Expressing his concerns, Newsom added, "Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes.This moment we have feared has arrived."

Drawing a parallel between the Trump administration and dictatorship, the politician said, "Authoritarian regimes begin by targeting people who are least able to defend themselves. But they do not stop there."

President Donald Trump's shocking call for the LA protests

Trump has activated thousands of National Guard members without asking Newsom – which has prompted him to file a lawsuit against the administration – and deployed more than 700 Marines in California since the protests began on Friday, June 6.

In the live address, Newsom claimed that Trump has a history of supporting violence when it suits him, noting that the president and his followers flourish on division.

Demonstrations against immigration raids were also observed in other US cities, including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

