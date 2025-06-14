Queen's 2025: Emma Raducanu crashes out as Zheng powers into semi-final

Emma Raducanu was defeated in the quarter-finals of the Queen's tournament by Zheng Qinwen.
The world number five defeated Raducanu with scores of 6-2, 6-4.
Raducanu had to take a medical break after the first set because of ongoing back pain she's been experiencing for months.
She started the second set well and was leading 3-0, but Zheng Qinwen soon regained control with her powerful playing style.
Zheng pushed Raducanu physically throughout the match. One crucial mistake by Raducanu, which was a double fault gave Zheng another break and Zheng then won four games in a row to finish the match.
Zheng will now compete against either Emma Navarro or Amanda Anisimova in the next match.
Zheng Qinwen expresses joy after winning the match:
After winning the match, Zheng said, “I played really good today. It was really difficult, she’s got more experience than me. I’m proud to be in my first semi-final on grass. I want to apologise for my shoes. I don’t know how to run on grass!"
“I have to keep my game more focused because I started really slow in the second set. Just happy to get the win," she added.
Tatjana Maria stuns Rybakina to reach semi finals:
On the other hand, a 37-year-old player Tatjana Maria surprised everyone by beating Elena Rybakina in straight sets with scores of 6-4, 7-6.
Maria will now face Madison Keys who recently won the Australian Open in the semi-finals.