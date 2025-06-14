Sports

Queen's 2025: Emma Raducanu crashes out as Zheng powers into semi-final

Tatjana Maria surprised everyone by beating Elena Rybakina in straight sets with scores of 6-4, 7-6

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Queens 2025: Emma Raducanu crashes out as Zheng powers into semi-final
Queen's 2025: Emma Raducanu crashes out as Zheng powers into semi-final

Emma Raducanu was defeated in the quarter-finals of the Queen's tournament by Zheng Qinwen.

The world number five defeated Raducanu with scores of 6-2, 6-4.

Raducanu had to take a medical break after the first set because of ongoing back pain she's been experiencing for months.

She started the second set well and was leading 3-0, but Zheng Qinwen soon regained control with her powerful playing style.

Zheng pushed Raducanu physically throughout the match. One crucial mistake by Raducanu, which was a double fault gave Zheng another break and Zheng then won four games in a row to finish the match.

Zheng will now compete against either Emma Navarro or Amanda Anisimova in the next match.

Zheng Qinwen expresses joy after winning the match:

After winning the match, Zheng said, “I played really good today. It was really difficult, she’s got more experience than me. I’m proud to be in my first semi-final on grass. I want to apologise for my shoes. I don’t know how to run on grass!"

“I have to keep my game more focused because I started really slow in the second set. Just happy to get the win," she added.

Tatjana Maria stuns Rybakina to reach semi finals:

On the other hand, a 37-year-old player Tatjana Maria surprised everyone by beating Elena Rybakina in straight sets with scores of 6-4, 7-6.

Maria will now face Madison Keys who recently won the Australian Open in the semi-finals.

Angel Reese and teammate Copper's social media feud explodes into personal attacks
Angel Reese and teammate Copper's social media feud explodes into personal attacks
Angel Reese recently won the 2025 BET Sportswoman of the Year Award
Cristiano Ronaldo achieves major career milestone outside football world
Cristiano Ronaldo achieves major career milestone outside football world
Cristiano Ronaldo's team Portugal recently won the UEFA Nations League against Spain for the second time
Babar Azam joins Sydney Sixers in one of BBL’s biggest signings
Babar Azam joins Sydney Sixers in one of BBL’s biggest signings
Babar Azam is the fastest player in the cricket history to score 5,000 runs in ODIs
LeBron James admits strange family ritual for NBA finals
LeBron James admits strange family ritual for NBA finals
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has a strict rule for his family for the NBA finals
The Undertaker makes emotional admission about health scare leading to Mania 41
The Undertaker makes emotional admission about health scare leading to Mania 41
Wrestling world legend The Undertaker participated in WrestleMania 41 amid heart concerns
Tom Brady to receive exceptional honour in August from New England Patriots
Tom Brady to receive exceptional honour in August from New England Patriots
Former quarterback star Tom Brady will become the first New England Patriots player to have a statue
LeBron James reveals surprising family rule for NBA Finals
LeBron James reveals surprising family rule for NBA Finals
Lakers star LeBron James unveils the reason behind his family's absence from the NBA Finals
Andy Murray breaks silence on coaching future after Novak Djokovic split
Andy Murray breaks silence on coaching future after Novak Djokovic split
Novak Djokovic parted ways with coach Andy Murray before the French Open
David Beckham unveils Inter Miami's new jersey with Lionel Messi
David Beckham unveils Inter Miami's new jersey with Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi wears new ‘baby blue’ jersey as Inter Miami reveal third kit of 2025 season
How Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari impacted his performance?
How Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari impacted his performance?
The British F1 racer Lewis Hamilton switched to Ferrari for his potential eight-world championship
Norris reveals 'aggressive' plan against Verstappen after 2024 F1 heartbreak
Norris reveals 'aggressive' plan against Verstappen after 2024 F1 heartbreak
Lando Norris outlines plans to take down Max Verstappen after last year's fierce clashes
Randy Orton excites fans with hopeful SmackDown news
Randy Orton excites fans with hopeful SmackDown news
American professional wrestler Randy Orton left the spotlight after losing the 2025 Backlash against John Cena