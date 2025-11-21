Vietnam hit by deadly rains, flash floods claim at least 41 lives

Non-stop rains and floods have killed at least 41 people in central Vietnam since the weekend, while nine remain missing.
As reported by state media, the flood has submerged over 52,000 homes and left half a million households and businesses without power.
Rainfall exceeded 1.5 metres (5 ft) in several areas over the past three days and broke the record of the 1993 flood peak of 5.2 metres in some parts.
The worst-hit areas include the coastal cities of Hoi An and Nha Trang, as well as a key coffee production belt in the central highlands, where farmers are already reeling from a stalled harvest because of earlier storms.
Extreme weather has battered Vietnam in recent months. Two typhoons, Kalmaegi and Bualoi, left a trail of deaths and destruction within weeks of each other.
Moreover, natural disasters in Vietnam have wreaked damage amounting to $2 billion between January and October this year, according to government estimates.
The flash floods also disturbed the basic infrastructure of the country, as traffic was completely halted after part of the Mimosa Pass, a key entry route into the popular tourist city of Da Lat, collapsed into a ravine.
Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated across the flood-affected regions. Military troops and police officers have been deployed to set up emergency shelters to relocate people to safety.