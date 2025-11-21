World

Bangladesh hit by 5.7 magnitude quake, killing three and injuring several

  • By Hania Jamil
At least three people were killed and several injured after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh.

On Friday, November 21, police confirmed that the deadly quake also caused damage to multiple buildings in many areas, including Dhaka, the densely populated capital.

Tremors were felt in eastern states in neighbouring India that border Bangladesh, but there were no immediate reports of major damage in either country.

As per the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicentre was in the city of Narsingdi, about 40 km (25 miles) east of Dhaka.

According to the Reuters report, city residents rushed out of their homes as buildings shook and some makeshift structures collapsed.

Three people were killed when the railing of a six-storey building collapsed during the earthquake, police said.

The fire department reported injuries after bricks and loose cement fell from buildings that were under construction.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of the South Asian country's interim government, urged people to remain calm as authorities assess the damage.

