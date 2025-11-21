World

Biggest natural disasters of 2025 that caused massive destruction

As 2025 comes to an end, here are the 10 natural disasters that shook the world this year

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Top 10 natural disasters that caused massive destruction in 2025

In 2025 the planet endured a series of brutal catastrophes that left entire communities shattered.

The disasters ranged from earthquakes to floods, landslides to wildfires.

These disasters not only resulted in significant loss of human life but also caused massive economic damage.

Scientists believe that climate change, unstable weather and poor infrastructure made these events even more worse than ever.

According to a previously published report by the Swiss Re Institute, as of October 2025, total financial losses reached $143 billion with $135 billion caused by the natural disasters and $8 billion by man-made events.

Here are 10 climate catastrophes of 2025, as of November 

Southern California wildfires (USA)

In January and February 2025, unusually dry weather caused wildfires around southern California.

As per multiple report, around 30 people have tragically lost their lives but studies suggest up to 440 deaths when considering smoke, pollution and health impacts.

The fires caused up to $53 billion in damages which makes it the world's most expensive climate disaster in the first half of 2025.

Tibet earthquake

On January 7, 2025, a magnitude of 7.1 earthquake struck Tingri County in Tibet, impacting China, Nepal and India and killed between 126 and 400 people while injured 338.

It was felt across South Asia and was China's strongest quake since 2021 and deadliest since 2023.

Myanmar earthquake

On March 28, 2025 a magnitude 7.7 quake struck central Myanmar near Mandalay, killing 5,456 people and injuring over 11,400, with over 500 missing.

It caused about $11 billion in damage, destroying over 48,000 homes and key infrastructure like schools, hospitals and bridges.

Heat waves

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent due to climate change and in the summer of 2025, extreme heat caused tens of thousands of deaths in Spain, France and Italy.

Mokwa flood, Nigeria

On May 28-29, 2025, heavy rains and failed drainage caused severe flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, killing over 500 people, leaving more than 600 missing and injured 200.

Tornadoes and storms across US

By May 22, 2025, the United States had experienced 74 tornadoes, resulted in the deaths of 35 individuals.

The Midwest and Southern regions also faced widespread flooding and damaging hailstorms. These storms contributed to $131 billion in global disaster losses in the first half of 2025.

Pakistan floods

In late June, 2025, heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan caused deadly floods that killed over 1,000 people and affected around 6.9 million people within three months.

Izmir Wildfires, Turkey 

In June-July 2025,  heat waves and strong winds sparked massive wildfires around the Izmir Province, forcing 50,000 residents to evacuate.

Afghanistan earthquake

On August 26, 2025, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan, killing an estimated 2,000–3,000 people, injuring thousands and destroying over 8,000 homes.

Typhoon Ragasa

In September 2025, Super Typhoon Ragasa hit Taiwan, Phillipines and southern China.

Over 2 million people were evacuated in China's Guangdong province. The typhoon caused 17 deaths in Taiwan and 10 in the northern Philippines with floods damaging roads and vehicles.

