Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot killed

Indian-made Tejas fighter jet crashed during a performance at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, November 21.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that the pilot has lost his life in the crash.
As per multiple reports, the fighter jet, powered by General Electric engines was flying at low height around 2:15 pm when it crashed and burst into flames.
The 2025 Dubai Airshow has drawn over 148,000 visitors and exhibitors from 1,500 companies.
IAF said in a statement, noting, "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."
The deadly crash occurred on the final day of the event which started on Monday a Al Maktoum International Airport.
Videos from the sites showed black smoke rising behind a fenced airstrip.
Dubia's Media Office and the UAE Ministry of Defence stated that firefighters and emergency teams quickly responded to the crash and are managing the situation at the site.
Meanwhile, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anial Chauhan said in a statement that all ranks of the Indian Army "deeply regret the incident" and "stand firmly" with the pilot's bereaved family.
This is the second reported crash of the Tejas fighter jet which occurred during a training exercise in India in 2024.