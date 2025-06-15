15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation

There are so many mazing places to travel in the world that it can be sometimes hard to decide where to go.
We travel to find peace and take a break from our busy schedules but sometimes travelling itself becomes exhausting especially when there are too many tourists at the same place.
Some places are also facing problems due to the increasing number of tourists, which is harming the environment and local communities. Because of this, the rules have been made stricter.
However, there are other places that are welcoming tourists in a responsible and meaningful way.
15 peaceful destinations for memorable getaway:
Here are top 15 destinations which are the opposite of busy and overrun tourist spots and created by combining experts opinion, reader votes and current travel trend.
They considered things like sightseeing spots, culture, natural beauty, food and more when making the list.
These places offer experiences that will make your travels beautiful and turn them into something unforgettable.
1. Dominica
2. Naoshima, Japan
3. The Dolomites, Italy
4. Greenland
5. Wales
6. Western Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
7. Tucson, Arizona, US
8. Western Australia
9. Sri Lanka
10. Panama
11. Rif Mountains, Morocco
12. Bradford, England
13. Jordan
14. Haa Valley, Bhutan
15. Hawaii, US