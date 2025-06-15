World

15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation

Here are top 15 destinations which are the opposite of busy and overrun tourist spots

  • by Web Desk
  • |
15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation
15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation

There are so many mazing places to travel in the world that it can be sometimes hard to decide where to go.

We travel to find peace and take a break from our busy schedules but sometimes travelling itself becomes exhausting especially when there are too many tourists at the same place.

Some places are also facing problems due to the increasing number of tourists, which is harming the environment and local communities. Because of this, the rules have been made stricter.

However, there are other places that are welcoming tourists in a responsible and meaningful way.

15 peaceful destinations for memorable getaway:

Here are top 15 destinations which are the opposite of busy and overrun tourist spots and created by combining experts opinion, reader votes and current travel trend.

They considered things like sightseeing spots, culture, natural beauty, food and more when making the list.

These places offer experiences that will make your travels beautiful and turn them into something unforgettable.

1. Dominica

2. Naoshima, Japan

3. The Dolomites, Italy

4. Greenland

5. Wales

6. Western Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

7. Tucson, Arizona, US

8. Western Australia

9. Sri Lanka

10. Panama

11. Rif Mountains, Morocco

12. Bradford, England

13. Jordan

14. Haa Valley, Bhutan

15. Hawaii, US

Malala Yousafzai pens emotional note for her dad on Father’s Day
Malala Yousafzai pens emotional note for her dad on Father’s Day
Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani female education activist, film and television producer and youngest Nobel laureate
Pune bridge collapse leaves 2 dead, several injured in shocking tragedy
Pune bridge collapse leaves 2 dead, several injured in shocking tragedy
Eyewitnesses said that large crowd was walking on the bridge when it suddenly broke and fell
Muhammad Ali's historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value
Muhammad Ali's historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value
The artwork was first displayed in a London exhibition called 'Brush With the Famous'
Turkey hot air balloon crash leaves 1 dead, 19 injured
Turkey hot air balloon crash leaves 1 dead, 19 injured
Tourists injured and the pilot died after hot air balloon crashed in central Turkey
Indian Himalayan state Uttarakhand helicopter crash kills 7 pilgrims
Indian Himalayan state Uttarakhand helicopter crash kills 7 pilgrims
Helicopter carrying 7 on board from Hindu pilgrimage site crashed in northern Indian state
Minnesota manhunt underway after deadly shooting of Democratic lawmakers
Minnesota manhunt underway after deadly shooting of Democratic lawmakers
Minnesota Democratic House leader killed, another injured in 'politically motivated' attack
‘No Kings' protests sweep US as Trump holds military parade in DC
‘No Kings' protests sweep US as Trump holds military parade in DC
Donald Trump watches US Army's 250th anniversary parade from White House special stand
Drivers urged to avoid this 'silent' car button that can cause sleepiness and accidents
Drivers urged to avoid this 'silent' car button that can cause sleepiness and accidents
If this button is left on for more than 20 minutes, it can lead to sleepiness, headaches and difficulty concentrating
Minnesota lawmakers shot in their homes as suspect impersonates police officer
Minnesota lawmakers shot in their homes as suspect impersonates police officer
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described it as a deliberate attack motivated by political reasons
Elon Musk's daughter Vivian stuns in drag show with powerful stand for immigrant rights
Elon Musk's daughter Vivian stuns in drag show with powerful stand for immigrant rights
Vivian confidently walked on stage during a show and proudly waved the transgender pride flag
Venice locals call out Jeff Bezos wedding: 'symbol of all that is wrong’
Venice locals call out Jeff Bezos wedding: 'symbol of all that is wrong’
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez are set to have a lavish wedding in Italy
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner safety concerns mount as Air India crash kills 270
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner safety concerns mount as Air India crash kills 270
Air India plane crash death toll reaches 270 as families of the victims still wait for bodies