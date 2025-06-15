World

Malala Yousafzai pens emotional note for her dad on Father’s Day

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani female education activist, film and television producer and youngest Nobel laureate

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist for female education paid a heartfelt tribute to his father on Father's Day.

The youngest Nobel laureate took to her Instagram account and shared heartfelt pictures with her father, along with a long and touching caption.

Malala wrote, "Things about my dad: He does the dishes after dinner. When my friends come over, he makes them tea and shows off his dance move."

The 27-year-old continued, "He can fall asleep anywhere. He made childhood so much fun for me and my brothers. He’s always been my best friend. Happy Father’s Day."


"I know how lucky I am to have a supportive father, someone who stood up for me through difficult periods of my life. The misogyny and discrimination I experienced as a girl was not unique — but the role my father played in allowing me to thrive was. With his support, the outside world felt less frightening," she further wrote.

Fans flood comments section with love and heartfelt remarks:

Shortly after Malala shared the post, fans quickly filled the comment section with light-hearted remarks.

One user wrote, "Pure bliss! How beautiful and wholesome!!," while another penned, 'One of my favourite things about your memoir was reading about your relationship with your dad. I have so much respect for him, what a blessing for you to have a father like him."

The third user wrote, "Beautiful family! Malala."

