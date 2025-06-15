Pune bridge collapse leaves 2 dead, several injured in shocking tragedy

At least two people have tragically lost their lives after an iron bridge collapsed in western India on Sunday, July 15.
Officials reported that six others were seriously injured and several people were pulled out of the Indrayani River which flows beneath the bridge in Maharashtra's Pune district.
Eyewitnesses said that large crowd was walking on the bridge when it suddenly broke and fell, as per BBC.
Maharashtra chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district."
He further said India's National Disaster Response Force had been sent to the scene and added that rescue and relief efforts had been quickly increased to help those affected by the bridge collapse.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said, "It is feared that some citizens on the bridge may have been swept away."
Helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes minutes after takeoff:
In a separate incident on Sunday, June 15, seven people lost their lives after a helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashed in India.
Officials said the crash happened just minutes after takeoff, even though the flight was supposed to last only 10 minutes.