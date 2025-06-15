Sports

Muhammad Ali's historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value

The artwork was first displayed in a London exhibition called 'Brush With the Famous'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
A sketch of famous boxer Muhammad Ali, drawn by British comedian Eric Morecambe in 1978, is going to be sold at an auction.

The artwork was first displayed in a London exhibition called Brush With the Famous on October 31, 1978.

Hansons Auctioneers said the late Hertfordshire comedian's sketch was "rendered in bold strokes and full of personality, [capturing] the charisma and presence of one of the greatest sportsmen of the 20th Century," reported BBC.

Muhammad Alis historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value

Earlier this year, the same auction company was given the responsibility to sell belongings from Morecambe's house in Harpenden.

Charles Hanson, owner of the company said in a statement, "This is a breathtaking sketch - a remarkable meeting of minds, and heavyweights, in their respective worlds."

"Muhammad Ali's legacy as a sportsman, humanitarian and icon needs no introduction. But what makes this piece so special is that it was drawn by Eric Morecambe – a national treasure in his own right," he added.

Iconic sketch heads to auction this July in Derbyshire:

The sketch is expected to sell for between £1,000 and £2,000.

The sketch still has its original label from the Embankment Gallery, which proves it was part of the 1978 exhibition. According to the auction house, this label adds extra historical value to the artwork.

The auction will last for four days and will be held at the company’s showroom in Derbyshire from July 17 to July 22.

