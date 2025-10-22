Sci-Tech

Samsung introduces Galaxy XR headset to compete with Apple

Samsung has unveiled an innovative headset, Galaxy XR, in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung has launched Galaxy XR, a new device that combines AI and virtual reality to create immersive experiences, as a reply to the Apple tech.

Being the first product built on the new Android XR platform developed with the collaboration of Google, Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies, Galaxy XR represents a big step into the future of tech.

"Galaxy XR embodies our vision for the future, where the synergy of AI and XR transforms the possibilities of personal computing," said Alex Katouzian, Group GM of Mobile, Compute & XR at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

With Gemini integrated at the system level, Samsung Newsroom penned that the Galaxy XR is not just a tool, rather an AI companion that will help users manage their tasks.

In the form of a headset, it has the ability to understand users' surroundings by seeing and hearing what they experience.

This allows Galaxy XR to respond in conversational ways that feel natural and human, giving users entirely new ways of interacting with technology.

Galaxy XR can help users navigate Google Maps with Gemini and can also take a deep-dive into content with AI.

Due to its advanced sensors, cameras and powerful hardware, Galaxy XR can precisely track users' head, hand and eye movement and make these experiences truly immersive.

Galaxy XR headset specifications:

Memory: The innovative headset has 16 GB memory and 256 GB of Storage

Battery: It can work for up to 2 hours of general use; however, the actual battery life varies by the user's usage. Galaxy XR can be used while charging the battery.

Optic: Supports iris recognition; uses iris recognition to unlock the device and to enter passwords in certain apps. 

Galaxy XR will be available starting October 21 in the US and October 22 in South Korea.

