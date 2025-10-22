YouTube introduces new timer feature to help users limit Shorts scrolling

YouTube has launched a new timer feature to assist users manage how much time they spend watching Shorts — its fast-scrolling short video feed.
Once users reach its maximum limit, a pop-up appears pausing Shorts scrolling, though users can dismiss it if they select.
The recently launched feature allows users to set a daily viewing limit in the app’s settings.
Initially spotted by Android Authority earlier this year, YouTube aims to encourage healthier viewing habits and minimise excessive screen time.
The Alphabet-owned YouTube further confirmed that parental control for this feature will launch in 2026, preventing children from dismissing the alerts.
This significant move builds on YouTube’s previous digital well-being tools, such as “Take a Break” and “Bedtime Reminders,” which prompt users to stop watching after a chosen duration or at a set time each night.
While the company stated that these tools foster balance, critics argue their optical nature means they don’t minimise screen time.
This launch comes amid increasing legal pressure on tech firms, up to 2,000 lawsuits across the US accuse social media platforms of intentionally rolling out addictive features that may adversely affect children’s mental health.
Ultimately, YouTube’s timer feature reflects its attempt to balance user’s mental health while maintaining long-term engagement.