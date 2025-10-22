Sci-Tech

YouTube introduces new timer feature to help users limit Shorts scrolling

YouTube further confirmed that parental control for this feature will launch in 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
YouTube introduces new timer feature to help users limit Shorts scrolling

YouTube has launched a new timer feature to assist users manage how much time they spend watching Shorts — its fast-scrolling short video feed.

Once users reach its maximum limit, a pop-up appears pausing Shorts scrolling, though users can dismiss it if they select.

The recently launched feature allows users to set a daily viewing limit in the app’s settings.

Initially spotted by Android Authority earlier this year, YouTube aims to encourage healthier viewing habits and minimise excessive screen time.

The Alphabet-owned YouTube further confirmed that parental control for this feature will launch in 2026, preventing children from dismissing the alerts.

This significant move builds on YouTube’s previous digital well-being tools, such as “Take a Break” and “Bedtime Reminders,” which prompt users to stop watching after a chosen duration or at a set time each night.

While the company stated that these tools foster balance, critics argue their optical nature means they don’t minimise screen time.

This launch comes amid increasing legal pressure on tech firms, up to 2,000 lawsuits across the US accuse social media platforms of intentionally rolling out addictive features that may adversely affect children’s mental health.

Ultimately, YouTube’s timer feature reflects its attempt to balance user’s mental health while maintaining long-term engagement.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Meta issues warning to protect older WhatsApp and Messenger users from scams

Meta issues warning to protect older WhatsApp and Messenger users from scams
Meta claimed it disrupted millions of scam-related accounts in 2025, arguing that traditional education fails to stop scams in real time

Samsung introduces Galaxy XR headset to compete with Apple

Samsung introduces Galaxy XR headset to compete with Apple
Samsung has unveiled an innovative headset, Galaxy XR, in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm Technologies

Elon Musk slams acting NASA chief over SpaceX moon contract

Elon Musk slams acting NASA chief over SpaceX moon contract
NASA's acting adminstrator Sean Duffy has been accused of 'trying to kill' the space agency by Elon Musk

OpenAI releases ChatGPT Atlas in bid to outdo Google

OpenAI releases ChatGPT Atlas in bid to outdo Google
ChatGPT Atlas is initially accessible on macOS and free for all users, with broader support for Windows, iOS, and Android soon

Is EE down? Users report nationwide outage

Is EE down? Users report nationwide outage
In the UK, nearly 72% users have reported issues on mobile, while 25% users are experiencing disruptions in broadband services

Apple to allow users customise Liquid Glass look with ‘tinted’ option

Apple to allow users customise Liquid Glass look with ‘tinted’ option
Apple is likely to release the public beta of tinted feature soon before the broader rollout

AWS issues positive update after mass outage disrupted operations worldwide

AWS issues positive update after mass outage disrupted operations worldwide
Snapchat, Canva, Amazon, and numerous other apps and websites disrupted after AWS outage

Canvas learning hub still down amid AWS recovery reports

Canvas learning hub still down amid AWS recovery reports
Canvas is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) used by educational institutions to create and manage online courses

Apple stock jumps after iPhone 17 record-breaking sales in US, China

Apple stock jumps after iPhone 17 record-breaking sales in US, China
iPhone 17 series saw a major boost in its sales in the US and China, increasing Apple stock by a huge margin

AWS global outage explained as major services restored

AWS global outage explained as major services restored
Amazon Web Services faced a major outage on Monday, as several of the apps and sites were inaccessible to users

Is Snapchat down? Major internet outage hits dozens of apps

Is Snapchat down? Major internet outage hits dozens of apps
Snapchat, Duolingo, and banking apps hit by a massive Amazon Web Services outage

Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China

Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China
Hyperspectral satellite's launch marks major step forwards in advancing national objectives from agriculture to urban planning