OpenAI releases ChatGPT Atlas in bid to outdo Google 

OpenAI has officially released ChatGPT Atlas, its first AI-powered browser, aiming to outdo Google and dominate in online search.
Initially accessible on macOS and free for all users, with broader support for Windows, iOS, and Android expected in the near future.
The browser incorporates ChatGPT directly into the interface, enabling users to engage with search results and perform web-based tasks using a side panel chatbot, a feature also seen in Perplexity’s Comet and Google's AI tools.
This “sidecar” approach minimises the need to copy-paste content into ChatGPT for context, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Furthermore, ChatGPT Atlas includes “browser history”, allowing more personalized answers by remembering the websites users visit and their activity.
It consists of an “agent mode” as well, where ChatGPT will be able to complete small tasks in the browsers as an assistant. However, it is currently only available for Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers.
With the latest update, the ChatGPT manufacturer joins a growing list of companies building AI-native browsers as traditional players such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge rush that are bringing a range of AI-powered features.
While ChatGPT Atlas shows promise in usability and automation, early AI browsing agents still struggle with complex tasks.