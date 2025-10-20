Is Snapchat down? Major internet outage hits dozens of apps

Snapchat, Duolingo, Amazon, Fortnite and several banking apps have been hit with a massive internet outage.
According to Independent, numerous of the world’s biggest apps and websites suddenly stopped working properly at around 8 am in the UK and midnight Pacific Time after an outage affected Amazon Web Services.
As per the tracking website Down Detector, multiple apps and sites, including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, Canva, Zoom, Fortnite, Facebook, Prime Video and Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS), were hit with the disruption.
AWS, while confirming the issue, said, “We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well.”
“During this time, customers may be unable to create or update support cases. Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue and fully understanding the root cause,” it added.
Amazon is continuously updating users about the outage and their progress on its status page.
The cloud computing company also announced that its engineers are actively working to find the “root cause” behind the disruption.
For the unversed, Amazon Web Services is an internet infrastructure services host that helps websites and apps to run smoothly. Any issue with AWS can cause problems for many online services, even if they are not directly connected to it.