Apple to allow users customise Liquid Glass look with ‘tinted’ option

Apple is likely to release the public beta of tinted feature soon before the broader rollout

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple has launched a new “tinted” feature that allows users to customise Liquid Glass’s appearance in the latest beta updates of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1.

With this significant launch, users can now choose between two options—Clear or Tinted— through a new setting in the Display & Brightness menu on mobile and Appearance on desktop. The tinted option increases the opacity of interface elements,making it simple for users to see.

This update responds to users feedback following a significant design overhaul in iOS 26, which launched the Liquid Glass look— the Cupertino-based tech giant’s biggest user interface (UI) change since 2013.

While a few users appreciated the company for the latest UI change, others criticised it, calling it harder to read, such as notifications and navigation controls in different apps such as Apple Music.

The company has been providing fallback options following major changes, such as moving Safari’s address bar to the bottom in 2021 and later enabling users to revert it to the top.

Similarly, this toggle aims to offer users more control over Liquid Glass.

Developers who have incorporated Liquid Glass will see the user’s preference applied automatically and can easily test the feature in the develop beta.

Once selected, the new appearance affects system elements such as Now Playing controls and lock screen notifications, and third-party apps.

Notably, Apple is likely to release the public beta soon before the broader rollout.

