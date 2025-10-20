Sci-Tech

Canvas learning hub still down amid AWS recovery reports

Canvas is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) used by educational institutions to create and manage online courses

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Canvas learning hub still down amid AWS recovery reports
Canvas learning hub still down amid AWS recovery reports

Students all over the US were unable to access their work and assignments, as the learning management platform Canvas was facing issues due to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage.

As of 1:15 p.m. on Monday, October 20, the platform was still unavailable for several users, reported Fox 5.

Canvas, owned by Instructure, confirmed that the connectivity issue was due to the "ongoing AWS incident".

A message displayed to users shows an animated image of a damaged rocket with a note reading, "Canvas is experiencing issues due to an ongoing AWS incident. We are working on recovering as soon as possible."

The outage began around 10 a.m. ET and has affected students and educators attempting to log in to Canvas dashboards.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), which hosts a significant portion of Canvas' cloud infrastructure, is currently investigating the root cause of the issue.

Canvas engineers revealed that the recovery efforts are underway and will continue until full service is restored, noting that students and educators should keep checking status.instructure.com for real-time updates.

Just after midnight on October 20, AWS registered an issue on its service status page, and after two hours, it shared that the root cause had been identified.

Following that, it had started applying mitigations that were resulting in significant signs of recovery.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Apple stock jumps after iPhone 17 record-breaking sales in US, China

Apple stock jumps after iPhone 17 record-breaking sales in US, China
iPhone 17 series saw a major boost in its sales in the US and China, increasing Apple stock by a huge margin

AWS global outage explained as major services restored

AWS global outage explained as major services restored
Amazon Web Services faced a major outage on Monday, as several of the apps and sites were inaccessible to users

Is Snapchat down? Major internet outage hits dozens of apps

Is Snapchat down? Major internet outage hits dozens of apps
Snapchat, Duolingo, and banking apps hit by a massive Amazon Web Services outage

Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China

Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China
Hyperspectral satellite's launch marks major step forwards in advancing national objectives from agriculture to urban planning

Doko hacked: Vocus hit by cyberattack affecting 1600 Aussies

Doko hacked: Vocus hit by cyberattack affecting 1600 Aussies
After continued efforts to resolve the issue, the telco has finally restored the service

Apple's Vision Pro Developer Strap to get upgraded soon: Report

Apple's Vision Pro Developer Strap to get upgraded soon: Report
Apple is also set to release the Vision Pro with the M5 chip

WhatsApp brings new policy to bar general purpose chatbots from its platform

WhatsApp brings new policy to bar general purpose chatbots from its platform
The significant move aligns with Meta’s goal of maintaining the API’s 'intended design and strategic focus'

Reddit's AI-powered search now available in 5 different languages

Reddit's AI-powered search now available in 5 different languages
Reddit’s latest feature will be accessible across different countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Brazil

AT&T announces price hike of $5 for every home internet plan

AT&T announces price hike of $5 for every home internet plan
The American telecommunications company also reported $300 million in higher operating expenses last quarter

NSO Group hit with major blow as US court bans WhatsApp spyware operations

NSO Group hit with major blow as US court bans WhatsApp spyware operations
WhatsApp scores major win after US court bans Israel’s NSO Group from installing spyware

Facebook diversifies AI photo editing feature to all users in select countries

Facebook diversifies AI photo editing feature to all users in select countries
The feature can be disabled anytime in Settings under 'Camera roll sharing suggestions'

WhatsApp sets new message limits to tackle spam and unwanted chats

WhatsApp sets new message limits to tackle spam and unwanted chats
WhatsApp will now count every message unreplied message toward a monthly limit