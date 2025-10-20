Canvas learning hub still down amid AWS recovery reports

Students all over the US were unable to access their work and assignments, as the learning management platform Canvas was facing issues due to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage.
As of 1:15 p.m. on Monday, October 20, the platform was still unavailable for several users, reported Fox 5.
Canvas, owned by Instructure, confirmed that the connectivity issue was due to the "ongoing AWS incident".
A message displayed to users shows an animated image of a damaged rocket with a note reading, "Canvas is experiencing issues due to an ongoing AWS incident. We are working on recovering as soon as possible."
The outage began around 10 a.m. ET and has affected students and educators attempting to log in to Canvas dashboards.
Amazon Web Services (AWS), which hosts a significant portion of Canvas' cloud infrastructure, is currently investigating the root cause of the issue.
Canvas engineers revealed that the recovery efforts are underway and will continue until full service is restored, noting that students and educators should keep checking status.instructure.com for real-time updates.
Just after midnight on October 20, AWS registered an issue on its service status page, and after two hours, it shared that the root cause had been identified.
Following that, it had started applying mitigations that were resulting in significant signs of recovery.