Is EE down? Users report nationwide outage 

Customers of a UK network are currently experiencing major disruptions with mobile and broadband on Tuesday afternoon across the country.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the outage started at around 6am, and reports spiked over 2,000 within a few hours.
On October 21, 2025, EE users started reporting problems earlier this morning; however, issues continued throughout the day so far.
In the UK, nearly 72% users have reported issues on mobile, while 25% users are experiencing disruptions in broadband services, and the 2% lodged voice call complaints.
Is EE down in the UK?
The EE outage comes after yesterday’s mass global disruption due to the trouble with AWS.
Notably, the company has yet to officially address the ongoing issues.