AWS issues positive update after mass outage disrupted operations worldwide 

  By Bushra Saleem
Amazon cloud service returned to normal operations, the company said, after an internet outage that caused global turmoil among thousands of sites.

According to Reuters, despite the restoration announcement, Amazon, opens new tab said some AWS services had a backlog of messages that would take a few hours to process.

AWS hosts applications and computer processes for companies around the world, and the disruption knocked workers from London to Tokyo offline and halted others from conducting normal everyday tasks like paying hairdressers or changing their airline tickets.

Users on Monday afternoon had complained of lingering difficulties using services such as digital wallet Venmo and video calling site Zoom.

It was the largest internet disruption since last year's CrowdStrike malfunction hobbled technology systems in hospitals, banks and airports, highlighting the vulnerability of the world's interconnected technologies.

It was at least the third time in five years that AWS's northern Virginia cluster, known as US-EAST-1, contributed to a major internet meltdown.

Amazon did not address a request for more clarity about why that particular data center keeps being impacted. 

The problems stemmed from what is known as the Domain Name System, or DNS, which prevented applications from finding the correct address for AWS's DynamoDB API, a cloud database relied upon to store user information and other critical data.

