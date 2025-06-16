World

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back due to technical fault

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hit with mid-air technical isue days after Ahmedabad crash

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hit with mid-air technical isue days after Ahmedabad crash
Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hit with mid-air technical isue days after Ahmedabad crash

A Delhi-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight was forced to turn back to Hong Kong on Monday after the pilot reported technical issues mid-air.

The Air India flight AI 315 departed from the Asian city at 11.59 am local time for its scheduled destination in New Delhi.

It reached an altitude of 22,000 feet, and then started descending, according to the flight tracking website AirNav Radar. The plane was 7 years old. Officials said the aircraft landed safely back in Hong Kong around 3.20 pm local time.

AI315 “returned to Hong Kong shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The flight landed safely ... and is undergoing checks as a matter of abundant precaution,” Air India said in a statement.

It comes just days after a Boeing Dreamliner bound for Gatwick with 242 people erupted in a fireball in Gujarat in the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner struck a medical college hostel in a residential area of the northwestern city of Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff on Thursday. One passenger survived, while 241 others on board and some of the residents lost their lives. Last week the death toll rose to 270.

UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
The new road will connect major highways, the A2 and M2 in Kent with the A13 and M25 in Thurrock
US 'largest deportation program in history': Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
US 'largest deportation program in history': Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
Donald Trump orders ICE to crack down on undocumented migrants in large Democratic-run cities
Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
America's top 25 billionaire philanthropists' lifetime giving reached $241 billion last year
World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list
World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list
Here are top 10 safest countries in the world selected by Global Peace Index (GPI) every year
Leonard Lauder, Estée Lauder heir, former CEO passes away at 92
Leonard Lauder, Estée Lauder heir, former CEO passes away at 92
New York’s billionaire Leonard Lauder had an estimated net worth of $10.1 bn (£7.5bn)
Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Suspect arrested after 'largest manhunt' in state
Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Suspect arrested after 'largest manhunt' in state
The suspected was arrested after a two-day manhunt by the authorities in Minnesota
Blaise Metreweli set to lead MI6 as first female chief in 116-year history
Blaise Metreweli set to lead MI6 as first female chief in 116-year history
UK spy agency MI6 makes history by appointing its first ever female chief in over a century
15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation
15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation
Here are top 15 destinations which are the opposite of busy and overrun tourist spots
Malala Yousafzai pens emotional note for her dad on Father’s Day
Malala Yousafzai pens emotional note for her dad on Father’s Day
Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani female education activist, film and television producer and youngest Nobel laureate
Pune bridge collapse leaves 2 dead, several injured in shocking tragedy
Pune bridge collapse leaves 2 dead, several injured in shocking tragedy
Eyewitnesses said that large crowd was walking on the bridge when it suddenly broke and fell
Muhammad Ali's historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value
Muhammad Ali's historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value
The artwork was first displayed in a London exhibition called 'Brush With the Famous'
Turkey hot air balloon crash leaves 1 dead, 19 injured
Turkey hot air balloon crash leaves 1 dead, 19 injured
Tourists injured and the pilot died after hot air balloon crashed in central Turkey