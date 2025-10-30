France redefines rape law to include consent after Gisèle Pelicot case

The French parliament has voted to add consent to the country’s rape law in a historic move sparked by the mass rape of Gisèle Pelicot.
According to The Guardian, the change, which will still need to be signed off by President Emmanuel Macron, will bring French legislation in line with many other European countries.
French criminal law currently defines rape as any kind of sexual penetration committed using “violence, coercion, threat or surprise”. It does not specifically mention consent.
But after the change the criminal code will define rape or sexual assault as “any non-consensual act”. It states consent must be “informed, specific, prior and revocable” and “cannot be inferred solely from the silence or lack of reaction of the victim”.
It also includes the previous definition, stating, “There is no consent if the sexual act is committed with violence, coercion, threat or surprise, regardless of their nature” and encompasses oral and anal acts of penetration not currently explicitly stated in legislation but enshrined in jurisprudence.
The bill had already been approved last week by the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, by a large majority.
Only members of the far right opposed the change. It was approved by the upper house, the Senate, on Wednesday. Senators voted 327-0 in favour of the bill, with 15 abstentions.
After the vote, Marie-Charlotte Garin, a green MP, who had pushed for the law change in parliament, said, “When it’s no, it’s no. When it’s not no, that doesn’t mean yes. And when it’s yes, it must be a real yes … Giving in will never be consenting again.”
The push to include consent in the law was driven by last year’s trial of Pelicot’s former husband and 50 other men convicted of raping or sexually abusing her.
Over almost a decade, Dominique Pelicot had drugged his wife to a near comatose state and invited strangers he met on an internet chatroom to rape and abuse her in the couple’s home.