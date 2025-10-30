World

Louvre heist suspects ‘partially admit’ involvement as jewels remain missing

Paris prosecutor ‘hopeful’ of finding Napoleon-era jewel stolen from Louvre after new development

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Louvre heist suspects ‘partially admit’ involvement as jewels remain missing
Louvre heist suspects ‘partially admit’ involvement as jewels remain missing

Two men arrested over a jewel heist at France’s Louvre Museum are to be charged with theft and criminal conspiracy after “partially admitting to the charges”, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau has said.

According to Al Jazeera, Beccuau told a press conference on Wednesday that the suspects were to be brought before magistrates with a view to “charging them with organised theft, which carries a 15-year prison sentence”, and criminal conspiracy, punishable by 10 years, adding,the jewellery stolen on October 19 has “not yet been recovered.”

Two suspects in the Louvre jewel heist have “partially” admitted their participation and are believed to be the men who forced their way into the world’s most visited museum, a Paris prosecutor said.

Beccuau said that the two suspects face preliminary charges of theft committed by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy, and are expected to be held in provisional detention. She did not give details about their comments.

It took thieves less than eight minutes to steal the jewels valued at 88 million euros ($102m), shocking the world. The thieves forced open a window, cut into cases with power tools, and fled with eight pieces of the French crown jewels.

One suspect is a 34-year-old Algerian national who has been living in France since 2010, Beccuau said. He was arrested Saturday night at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to fly to Algeria with no return ticket.

The other suspect, 39, was arrested Saturday night at his home, also in Aubervilliers.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

US to begin nuclear testing after 30 years under Trump’s orders

US to begin nuclear testing after 30 years under Trump’s orders
Trump orders Pentagon to prepare new nuclear test amid arms race with Russia and China

'67' named 2025 Word of the Year by Dictionary.com

'67' named 2025 Word of the Year by Dictionary.com
A nonsensical Gen Alpha slang term, with no definitive meaning, has been crowned the 2025 Word of the Year

Boeing increases 737 MAX production despite 777X delays, reports $6B Q3 loss

Boeing increases 737 MAX production despite 777X delays, reports $6B Q3 loss
Boeing reported revenue of $23.3 billion, jumping 30% over every year

Nobel Prize winner claims US visa was cancelled over Trump criticism

Nobel Prize winner claims US visa was cancelled over Trump criticism
Wole Soyinka, the Nigerian playwright and poet, won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1986

Jamaica left without power as Hurricane Melissa heads for Cuba

Jamaica left without power as Hurricane Melissa heads for Cuba
No deaths have been reported in Jamaica after a Category 5 hurricane hit the island, as communication lines are dead

Trick or treat? Halloween candy prices hit record high amid cocoa crisis

Trick or treat? Halloween candy prices hit record high amid cocoa crisis
Candy makers are forced to cut corners and use sugary alternatives as the cocoa shortage worsens

GCF approves $250M grant for ADB’s ‘Glaciers to Farms’ project

GCF approves $250M grant for ADB’s ‘Glaciers to Farms’ project
Green Climate Fund backs $250M ADB program to strengthen water and agriculture resilience

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after Jamaica devastation

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after Jamaica devastation
Hurricane Melissa strikes Cuba with 120mph winds as Jamaica declares disaster area

Australian woman’s ‘sudden’ death on Lizard Island prompts investigation

Australian woman’s ‘sudden’ death on Lizard Island prompts investigation
Elderly woman dies after being left behind on remote Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship

Top 10 high-profile museum heists of all time

Top 10 high-profile museum heists of all time
'Priceless’ Napoleon-era jewels vanish in daring robbery at Louvre Museum in Paris

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles as Trump arrives in South Korea

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles as Trump arrives in South Korea
Donald Trump arrives in South Korea ahead of high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping

Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari

Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari
Eleven people have been killed after a plane carrying tourists to a Kenyan safari reserve crashed