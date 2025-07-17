7.3-magnitude earthquake in Alaska prompts tsunami advisory

7.3-magnitude earthquake in Alaska prompts tsunami advisory
7.3-magnitude earthquake in Alaska prompts tsunami advisory

Most of Alaska's southern coast received a tsunami advisory after the region was jolted by a strong earthquake.

On Wednesday, July 16, the US Geological Survey noted that the seismic event had a magnitude of 7.3.

After the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a tsunami warning, which was later downgraded to an advisory.

The US Tsunami Center said the advisory was in effect from about 40 miles (64.4 km) southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass.

Moreover, the first waves were expected to hit the village of Sand Point, a community of about 580 people on Popof Island, in the Aleutian chain.

However, an hour after the quake, the state emergency had received no reports of any damage.

In Unalaska, a fishing community of about 4,100 people, officials also urged people to move at least 50 ft above sea level, one mile (1.6 km) inland. In King Cove, which has about 870 residents on the south side of the Alaska Peninsula, officials sent an alert calling on those in the coastal area to move to higher ground.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Washington Emergency Management shared that the earthquake in Alaska does not pose any threat for Washington.

Although Anchorage residents might have received an emergency alert, according to Anchorage Emergency Management, there were no threats to Alaska's largest city.

