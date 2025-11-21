World

Which US degrees lost 'professional' status and why it matters?

Here's the full list of degrees which are no longer considered 'professional' under Trump’s administration

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Which US degrees lost professional status and why it matters?
Which US degrees lost 'professional' status and why it matters?  

The US Department of Education has changed the official definition of "professional degree" programs as part of implementing President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Act" (OBBBA).

Under the new rules, US students enrolled in specific academic programs might receive less financial support or reimbursement for their education which will depend on whether their degree is officially classified as a "professional" degree.

Many programs have been removed from the professional degree category which have raised concerns among students as the cost of attending college is steadily increasing.

Over the past 30 years, the average tuition at both the public and private colleges in the US has doubled with some colleges are planning further increases this year.

This change means that those students who are pursuing expensive degrees might face financial difficulties if their programs are no longer classified as "professional."

Which degrees are no longer considered 'professional' in US?

* Nursing

* Physical therapists

* Architects

* Physician assistants

* Audiologists

* Accountants

* Social workers

* Educators

What financial challenges could US students face after their degrees are no longer classified as 'professional?'

Under Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, old repayment programs will be replaced by the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP).

As a result, the Grad PLUS program (which helped graduate and professional students pay for their education) will be eliminated.

While Parent PLUS loans (which parents use to help fund their children's undergraduate studies) will have stricter limits.

These updated rules will officially take effect starting July 2026.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bitcoin price falls dramatically in biggest monthly drop since 2022

Bitcoin price falls dramatically in biggest monthly drop since 2022
Bitcoin has dropped sharply despite government support and growing institutional interest

Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot killed

Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot killed
The 2025 Dubai Airshow has drawn over 148,000 visitors and exhibitors from 1,500 companies

Men impersonating India's central bank officials steal $800,000 in bewildering heist

Men impersonating India's central bank officials steal $800,000 in bewildering heist
A group of men pulled off $800,000 heist after posing as Reserve Bank of India officials

Fire prompts evacuations at COP30 summit in Brazil

Fire prompts evacuations at COP30 summit in Brazil
13 people are treated for smoke inhalation after the UN climate talks were disrupted by fire

Bangladesh hit by 5.7 magnitude quake, killing three and injuring several

Bangladesh hit by 5.7 magnitude quake, killing three and injuring several
Earthquake jolts Bangladesh, causing damage to infrastucture and tremors felt in eastern India

Biggest natural disasters of 2025 that caused massive destruction

Biggest natural disasters of 2025 that caused massive destruction
As 2025 comes to an end, here are the 10 natural disasters that shook the world this year

Mexico's Fatima Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025 after dramatic walkout

Mexico's Fatima Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025 after dramatic walkout
The 74th Miss Universe has been announced in Thailand after a glittering and controversial competition

Vietnam hit by deadly rains, flash floods claim at least 41 lives

Vietnam hit by deadly rains, flash floods claim at least 41 lives
The local government has shared that natural disasters in Vietnam have wreaked damage amounting to $2 billion

Asda sells 24 stores and depot in strategic debt-cutting plan

Asda sells 24 stores and depot in strategic debt-cutting plan
Grocery giant Asda has agreed to sell 24 supermarket sites and a key depot in a deal worth million

COP31 host country confirmed amid controversial bid negotiations

COP31 host country confirmed amid controversial bid negotiations
The 2026 COP hosting rights go to a group of countries including Western Europe, Australia and others

UK PM Sir Keir Starmer expected to visit China amid rising tensions

UK PM Sir Keir Starmer expected to visit China amid rising tensions
The UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is preparing for a likely visit to China in the new year

US jobs report surpasses expectations with strong September gains

US jobs report surpasses expectations with strong September gains
The long-delayed September employment report showed a strengthening in the job market after several months of weakening