Meta develops AI smart glasses with Prada: Report

Meta is reportedly developing a pair of artificial intelligence (AI) smart glasses with the Italian high fashion brand, Prada.
A report from CNBC suggested that the final announcement timeline of the Meta’s Prada partnership remains under wraps.
The reported Prada partnership highlights that Meta aims to expand its AI smart glasses technology to multiple fashion brands outside of its relationship with a renowned eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.
Until now, Meta has partnered with EssilorLuxottica and several other brands. Notably, EssilorLuxottica is not an owner of Prada, although the fashion brand has depended on the company to assist develop its advanced eyewear for decades and the brands just renewed their collaborations.
It is pertinent to mention that Meta has already sold millions of Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses. Earlier this week, the platform hinted towards a partnership with another EssilorLuxottica brand, Oakley, according to Bloomberg.
Those Oakley smart glasses, which are likely to be revealed on Friday, may cost around $360, as reported by CNBC.